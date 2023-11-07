The Rams waived Rypien on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This is L.A.'s apparent corresponding move at quarterback after the team signed Carson Wentz earlier Tuesday. Subbing in for Matthew Stafford (thumb) this past Sunday at Green Bay, Rypien completed 13 of 28 passes for 130 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, recorded three carries for 19 yards and fumbled twice (one lost) in a 20-3 loss. The performance wasn't enough to keep Rypien in consideration for another potential start after the Rams' Week 10 bye in the event that Stafford isn't able to get healthy for their next game Sunday, Nov. 19 against the Seahawks