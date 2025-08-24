The Vikings released Rypien on Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rypien had been fourth on Minnesota's QB depth chart throughout camp, but for a brief moment it looked like he could move up when the team traded Sam Howell to Philadelphia on Sunday morning. However, that move was quickly followed by the Vikings' signing of veteran Carson Wentz, and Minnesota has opted to move on from Rypien with rookie Max Brosmer claiming the No. 3 QB spot. Rypien could draw interest from another team looking to add veteran depth at the quarterback position.