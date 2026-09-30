Tampa Bay signed Rypien to its practice squad Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rypien has some familiarity with the Buccaneers' offense, as the team's current quarterbacks coach, Zac Robinson, was with the Rams in 2023 during Rypien's stint in Los Angeles. Tampa Bay developed a need for quarterback depth after Baker Mayfield suffered a thumb injury that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks in Sunday's loss to Minnesota. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is in line to start for the Buccaneers on Sunday against Green Bay, while Easton Stick is likely to serve as his backup.