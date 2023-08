Rypien signed with the Rams' practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Rypien lost the backup quarterback battle to Stetson Bennett, but he'll remain in the Rams' organization. Matthew Stafford is healthy entering 2023 after having his 2022 campaign cut short by neck surgery, but Rypien could have a path to playing time if Stafford gets hurt again considering Bennett is unproven at the NFL level.