Rypien was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos activated Drew Lock (thumb) on Saturday so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see the team waive their backup signal caller. It's entire possible Rypien could return to the team's practice squad after a near month-long stint on the 53-man roster.

