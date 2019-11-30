Brett Rypien: Let go by Denver
Rypien was waived by the Broncos on Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Broncos activated Drew Lock (thumb) on Saturday so it shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see the team waive their backup signal caller. It's entire possible Rypien could return to the team's practice squad after a near month-long stint on the 53-man roster.
More News
-
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Promoted to active roster•
-
Brett Rypien: Lands on Denver's practice squad•
-
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Serviceable in exhibition finale•
-
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Modest showing in loss•
-
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Enters backup competition•
-
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Tosses touchdown in HOF Game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 injuries: Thielen, Ertz iffy
In what might be a make-or-break week for your Fantasy squad, several headline NFL players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 13.
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...