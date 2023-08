The Rams cut Rypien on Tuesday.

Rypien was competing with rookie Stetson Bennett for the No. 2 gig behind Matthew Stafford, and while neither backup shined during the preseason, the Rams are opting to go with the Georgia product. Rypien has appeared in eight career games (all with Denver), but he's struggled with turnovers when given a chance, posting a 4:8 TD:INT in his career.