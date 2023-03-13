Rypien will become an unrestricted free agent after the Broncos informed him that he will not be tendered, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Instead of potentially having to pay Rypien a $2.627 million dollar tender to make him a restricted free agent, Denver will let the quarterback hit the open market. The 26-year-old has operated at the second or third option at QB for the past few seasons and regardless of where he ends up, he'll be in a reserve position heading into the 2023 campaign.