Rypien was waived by the Colts on Monday.

The Boise State product joined the Colts' practice squad in mid-October, but it now appears the team has decided to move in another direction. Rypien appeared in two regular-season games for the Rams in 2023, completing 18 of 38 pass attempts for 172 yards, one interception and no touchdowns. In a corresponding move, Indianapolis activated DeForest Buckner off its injured reserve list Monday.