Head coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that the Broncos intend to call Rypien up from the practice squad to serve as the team's backup quarterback Sunday against the Buccaneers, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Though the Broncos will delay placing Drew Lock (shoulder) on injured reserve, the team's starting signal-caller is still expected to miss at least two games. Denver signed Blake Bortles earlier this week to add some experienced depth at the position while Lock is sidelined, but Fangio suggested Bortles likely won't be ready to serve as anything more than an emergency option at quarterback Sunday, if he's even active for the contest. Since Rypien has familiarity with the Broncos' system after spending the past year and a half with the organization as a member of the offseason roster, 53-man roster or practice squad, Fangio views him as an ideal backup in the short term for Jeff Driskel, who will start in place of Lock in Week 3. Rypien could return to the practice squad as soon as Week 4, when Bortles will presumably be up to speed with the new playbook.