The Seahawks signed Rypien to their practice squad Friday.

Rypien was just cut by the division-rival Rams earlier this week after he didn't impress anyone while filling in for an injured Matthew Stafford (thumb) in Weeks 8 and 9, completing just 47.4 percent of his throws with zero touchdowns and two turnovers. The Seahawks might be bringing in Rypien for intel on Los Angeles.