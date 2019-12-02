Brett Rypien: Sticking in Denver
Rypien is signing with the Broncos' practice squad, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The 23-year-old was waived by the team over the weekend with Drew Lock (thumb) returning from injured reserve, but he'll remain with Denver on the practice squad after clearing waivers. Rypien didn't see the field during his month-long stint on the 53-man roster.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...