Rypien is signing with the Broncos' practice squad, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 23-year-old was waived by the team over the weekend with Drew Lock (thumb) returning from injured reserve, but he'll remain with Denver on the practice squad after clearing waivers. Rypien didn't see the field during his month-long stint on the 53-man roster.

