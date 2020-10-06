site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Brett Toth: Cut from IR
The Cardinals waived Toth (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Toth agreed to an injury settlement with the Cardinals and will become a free agent. He's eligible to sign with another team as soon as he's healthy.
