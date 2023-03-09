site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brett-toth-done-in-philly | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Brett Toth: Done in Philly
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 9, 2023
at
6:25 pm ET
•
1 min read
The Eagles released
Toth on Thursday.
Toth spent the entirety of the 2022 campaign on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury that he sustained toward the end of the 2021 season. The 304-pound center is now slated to search for another opportunity to compete for a roster spot.
More News
01/26/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/05/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
08/23/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/27/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/25/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/11/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read