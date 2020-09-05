site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Brett Toth: Waived with injury tag
The Cardinals waived/injured Toth (undisclosed) on Friday.
Toth is expected to clear waivers and land on injured reserve. If that's the case, he won't be eligible to play unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Cardinals.
