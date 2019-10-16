Allen (lower body) signed with the Seahawks' practice squad Tuesday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Allen was waived off injured reserve by the Steelers after being waived/injured and reverting to IR with the lower body injury in late August. The 2017 fifth-round pick appeared in 16 games with Pittsburgh over the last two seasons.

