Brian Allen: Waived/injured by Steelers
Allen was waived/injured by the Steelers on Tuesday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Allen appears to be dealing with an undisclosed lower-body injury. The 2017 fifth-round pick will revert to IR if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
