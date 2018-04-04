Brian Brown: Waived by Cowboys
Brown was waived by the Cowboys on Wednesday, Rod Phillips of the team's official site reports.
Brown, who went undrafted out of Richmond last year, spent the 2017 season on Dallas' practice squad and was then signed to a reserve/future contract in January. However, it seems he's no longer apart of the team's plans. Brown will now be subject to the league's waiver system and will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
