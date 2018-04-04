Brian Brown: Waived by Dallas
Brown was waived Wednesday by the Cowboys, Rob Phillips of the team's official site reports.
Brown, who went undrafted out of Richmond last April, spent the 2017 season on Dallas' practice squad and was then signed to a reserve/future contract in January. However, it seems he's no longer a part of the team's plans. Brown will now be subject to the league's waiver system and will become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...