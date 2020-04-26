Brian Herrien: Joining Browns

Herrien is expected to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Browns, Brent Wilson of SI.com reports.

Herrien's running back coach at the University of Georgia, Dell McGee, enthusiastically supported the Browns' intention to sign the running back. While D'Andre Swift was the top 'dawg in Georgia, Herrien was given plenty of touches last season. Herrien rushed 103 times for 490 yards and six touchdowns while catching 16 passes for another 110 yards and one touchdown.