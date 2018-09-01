The Bengals are releasing Hill, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Hill lost a tight battle with Tra Carson for one of the final roster spots. Selected in the fifth round by Atlanta last year, Hill figures to land on the Cincinnati practice squad if he isn't scooped up by another team.

