Hill signed on to become the 11th member of the Falcons practice squad Monday, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

To bolster the team's depth at running back, the Falcons decided to sign Hill on Monday, bringing back a familiar face in the process. Hill was placed on Atlanta's practice squad this time last year after the team took him with a fifth-round pick, but Cincinnati scooped him up at midseason as an addition to their active roster. The 22-year old back has a shot to make an impression and potentially stick with the active roster in Atlanta as well, given the fact that none of the candidates for the team's No. 3 role really stood out during preseason play (rookie fourth-rounder Ito Smith won the job with less than 2.5 yards per carry).