Brian Hill: Waived by Falcons
Hill was waived by the Falcons on Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Hill, the fourth running back on the depth chart, was let go in order for the team to increase their receiving depth. The rookie will presumably clear waivers and revert to the Falcons' practice squad.
