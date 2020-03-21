Play

Hoyer was released by the Colts on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Colts' decision to add Philip Rivers ultimately made Hoyer expendable. The release sure couldn't come at a better time for the long-time veteran, particularly considering the Patriots, who Hoyer spent five seasons with over two separate stints, only have the inexperienced Jarrett Stidham and the disappointing Cody Kessler currently on the roster.

