Brian Hoyer: Top backup available
Hoyer was released by the Patriots on Saturday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Jarrett Stidham's emergence during the preseason made Hoyer expendable, and as a result the veteran immediately becomes one of the top backups available on the open market. Considering the position and Hoyer's experience as a starter, it'd be surprising if the 33-year-old isn't on another roster prior to Week 1.
