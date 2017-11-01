Brian Hoyer: Visit with New England on tap
Hoyer is slated to visit the Patriots on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hoyer, who was released by the 49ers earlier this week following the team's acquisition of Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots, began his NFL career in New England, where he played from 2009 through 2011. Assuming Hoyer signs with the Patriots, he'll serve as Tom Brady's new backup at quarterback.
