Brian Lewerke: Signing with New England

Lewerke will sign with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent, according to his agent, Mike McCartney.

The former Michigan State quarterback didn't hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft, but he'll receive a chance to earn a roster spot in New England. Lewerke completed 60 percent of his passes for 3,079 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while also rushing for 363 yards and three touchdowns in 2019.