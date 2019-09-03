Price signed with Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, Christian Edwards of the Colts' official site reports.

Price was originally waived by the Browns on Saturday. The 25-year-old missed OTAs and minicamp with a hamstring as well as most of training camp with a concussion. Price is seemingly fine now, as he logged 41 snaps on defense in Cleveland's preseason finale.

