Price was waived by Oakland on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The breakup here seemed inevitable following the Raiders' decision to bring in Jonathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald to sure up the early defensive line woes. Price presents a youthful option for teams looking to develop talent at the position, but the 24-year-old still seems a bit raw to make a noticeable splash this season.

