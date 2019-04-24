Robison has signed a one-day contract to retire with the Vikings, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer-Press reports.

Robison spent his entire 11-year career in Minnesota after the team drafted him in the fourth round out of Texas in 2007. He missed just three games in his career and started 95 games from 2011 to 2016, ultimately racking up a career total of 206 tackles, 60 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.