The Cowboys are considering signing Butler, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Butler spent the offseason with the Cardinals, but was unable to crack the team's 53-man roster. The sixth-year wideout has never recorded more than 350 receiving yards in a season, but could be an intriguing option for a Cowboys' wideout core severely lacking in deep-threat playmakers. Expect more information on Dallas' interest in Butler after the team's Sunday night matchup against the Giants.