Brice Butler: Could land in Dallas
The Cowboys are considering signing Butler, Bryan Broaddus of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Butler spent the offseason with the Cardinals, but was unable to crack the team's 53-man roster. The sixth-year wideout has never recorded more than 350 receiving yards in a season, but could be an intriguing option for a Cowboys' wideout core severely lacking in deep-threat playmakers. Expect more information on Dallas' interest in Butler after the team's Sunday night matchup against the Giants.
