Brice Butler: To work out for Houston
Butler will work out for the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans need to add a body at wide receiver after losing Will Fuller to a season-ending ACL injury. Butler, who was released by the Cowboys a week ago, appeared in two games FOR Dallas, tallying a mere one target and zero catches.
