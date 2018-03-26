Brice Butler: Visits on tap
Butler will visit the Seahawks, Bears, Jaguars and Cardinals in the next two weeks, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Butler hasn't been much more than a depth wideout in five seasons between the Raiders and Cowboys. Although he's received just 2.2 targets per game in his career, he was a big-play threat in Dallas from 2015-17, averaging more than 21 yards per catch in two of those campaigns. Each of the four interested organizations has addressed their wideout corps this offseason, so the 28-year-old likely will be relegated to a familiar role, wherever he lands.
