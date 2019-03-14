Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Becomes free agent
Boddy-Calhoun is an unrestricted free agent after not being tendered by the Browns, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.
Boddy-Calhoun played a sizable role for the Browns in 2018, with 56 tackles (44 solo) and one forced fumble in 16 games. The 26-year-old was forced into a larger workload due to injuries but now enters 2019 as an unrestricted free agent.
