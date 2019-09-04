Briean Boddy-Calhoun: Hits free agency
The Texans released Boddy-Calhoun on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Boddy-Calhoun had a large role in the Browns' defense last year, recording 56 tackles and two pass breakups. He was unable to beat out Johnathan Joseph or Bradley Roby for a starting job, however, so the Texans let him go. Boddy-Calhoun has plenty left in the tank and should be in the running for a depth role elsewhere.
