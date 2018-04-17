Estime (Achilles) was waived by the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

This move comes as no surprise given the team's overpopulation at the wide receiver position. Estime joined the Jets back in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Depending on the severity of his Achilles injury, Estime could draw interest from other teams around the league.

