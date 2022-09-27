Covey reverted to the Eagles' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Covey once again served as Philadelphia's primary punt returner while playing eight special-teams snaps Sunday, netting 34 yards on five returns and two fair catches. The rookie out of Utah also muffed one of his returns but quickly recovered the fumble for no gain. After being elevated from the practice squad in each of the past three weeks, Covey will require a spot on the Eagles' active roster in order to continue returning punts for the team this season.