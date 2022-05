Covey is expected to sign with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, Trent Nelson of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Covey and Utah made it to the Rose Bowl last season, with the wideout leading the team with over 1,400 all-purpose yards. Philadelphia's pass-catching room is all of a sudden crowded after the addition of A.J. Brown, so Covey will likely have an uphill battle to make the roster, though he could prove valuable by standing out as a return man.