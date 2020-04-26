Broc Rutter: Joining San Fran

Rutter is expected to sign with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Rutter spent his career at Division III North Central (Ill.) and completing 71 percent of his passes for 4,591 yards, 56 touchdowns and five interceptions during his senior season. The 49ers have a fairly solidified quarterback room with Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, but Rutter could earn a spot on the practice squad.