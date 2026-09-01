The Seahawks waived Lampe (undisclosed) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Lampe was set to miss the entire 2026 season after reverting to injured reserve Monday. He'll now hit waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed, allowing him to sign and play with a team once fully healthy. Lampe has not appeared in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Patriots in May of 2025 as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois.