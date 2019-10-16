Osweiler announced his retirement Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Osweiler struggled to find his footing over the last three years, making stops in Houston, Denver and Miami, so he'll hang up the cleats. The Broncos' 2012 second-round pick is best known for the team's 2015 Super Bowl run. Although he didn't play in the big game, there's no doubt he was a major reason they made it there. Osweiler took over for an injured Peyton Manning and registered a 5-2 record to secure the top seed in the AFC. Manning went on to win his second Super Bowl and the Broncos' third. Osweiler finished his career with a 15-15-0 record, 7,418 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 31 interceptions over 49 games (30 started).

