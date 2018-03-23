Brock Osweiler: Signing with Miami
Osweiler is signing with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Dolphins seem to be moving on from Matt Moore, as they re-signed David Fales last week and now are adding another veteran. Osweiler had as many turnovers as touchdowns both of the past two seasons, bouncing from Houston to Cleveland to Denver after receiving a contract with $37 million guaranteed from the Texans in March of 2016. The 27-year-old figures to compete with Fales for the No. 2 job behind Ryan Tannehill, who's still rehabbing from August surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.
More News
-
Brock Osweiler: Visit with Dolphins on tap•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Finishes year with six TDs•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Headed for backup role•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Likely to forfeit starting gig in Week 17•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Turns ball over twice•
-
Broncos' Brock Osweiler: Named Week 16 starter•
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...