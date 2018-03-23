Osweiler is signing with the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins seem to be moving on from Matt Moore, as they re-signed David Fales last week and now are adding another veteran. Osweiler had as many turnovers as touchdowns both of the past two seasons, bouncing from Houston to Cleveland to Denver after receiving a contract with $37 million guaranteed from the Texans in March of 2016. The 27-year-old figures to compete with Fales for the No. 2 job behind Ryan Tannehill, who's still rehabbing from August surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.