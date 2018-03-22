Osweiler is slated to visit the Dolphins on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This marks Osweiler's first free-agent visit since his 2017 contract with the Broncos expired. It's worth noting that Osweiler and Miami head coach Adam Gase worked together while both were with Denver, so there's a potential fit here, with the Dolphins' No. 2 QB slot behind Ryan Tannehill (who is bouncing back from a torn ACL) up for grabs.