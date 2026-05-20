Brodric Martin: Dropped by Las Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (undisclosed) was waived from the Raiders' IR with an injury settlement Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
The 2023 third-round pick from Western Kentucky has appeared in just six regular-season games throughout his three years in the NFL, playing for the Lions (five contests) and Steelers (one contest). Following an injury settlement with the Raiders, Martin is free to sign elsewhere once he fully recovers.