Bouye has already studying up in his Broncos' playbook, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Bouye is somewhat unique among the the big off-season moves as the trade that sent him from Jacksonville to Denver was agreed to weeks ago and he was able to visit the Broncos' facility prior to the pandemic. Bouye was reportedly a target of head coach Vic Fangio when Bouye was a free agent after the 2016 season and Fangio was coaching the Bears' defense. Bouye will reunite with long-time teammate Kareem Jackson and has said that the Broncos' defense is comparable to the defense he played in in Houston at the start of his career. With the departure of Chris Harris Jr., Bouye enters 2020 firmly entrenched as the Broncos CB1.