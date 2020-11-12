Bouye (concussion) was on the field as a full participant during the Broncos' practice session Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Coach Vic Fangio announced Bouye as having cleared the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday, and a return to a full practice workload bodes well for his Week 10 status heading into a road test against the Raiders. Bouye suffered the concussion Week 8 against the Chargers, and so far it appears he is on track to miss just one contest. The former Jaguar has allowed one passing touchdown against him in three appearances thus far this season, surrendering a 68.8 percent completion rate when targeted in coverage.