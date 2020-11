Bouye has exited Sunday's game against the Chargers and is being evaluated for a concussion, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bouye was forced out in the fourth quarter, so a failure to re-enter Sunday's contest wouldn't necessarily confirm that he's sustained a concussion. If the veteran cornerback is placed in the league's five-step concussion protocol, he'll need to gain full medical clearance before being eligible to retake the field.