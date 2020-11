Coach Vic Fangio said following Sunday's 31-30 win over the Chargers that Bouye did suffer a concussion, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Bouye will now need to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol before retaking the field, meaning he can't be considered a lock to suit up at Atlanta in Week 9. If the veteran cornerback is forced to miss time, Duke Dawson and Essang Bassey could be candidates to see an uptick in defensive snaps.