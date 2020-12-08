Bouye is facing a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
While the length of Bouye's ban isn't yet known, Klis notes that the cornerback's suspension is related to the ones currently being served by the Texans' Will Fuller and Bradley Roby. Both of those players were handed six-game suspensions last week, so Bouye will most likely be in line for a ban of similar length. If Bouye's suspension is confirmed, it would be yet another major blow to a Denver secondary that within the last week moved Bryce Callahan (foot) to injured reserve and lost Essang Bassey to a season-ending ACL tear.