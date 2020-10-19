Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Bouye (shoulder) could return to the lineup Sunday versus the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Bouye returned to practice last Wednesday, so he has 16 days left to be activated from IR. We'll see if he can ramp up to a full-speed practice by Friday, which would essentially guarantee he'll play Sunday. Bouye will immediately handle an every-snap workload once he's back in the lineup, and either Essang Bassey or De'Vante Bausby would revert to a reserve role.