Coach Vic Fangio hopes Bouye (concussion) will be able to practice this week and play Sunday at Las Vegas, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 29-year-old suffered the concussion Week 8 against the Chargers and was unable to play during Sunday's loss to the Falcons, but his absence could be limited to one game. Bouye still needs to clear the concussion protocol to have a chance of playing versus the Raiders.